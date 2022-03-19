Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.