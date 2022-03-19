Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
NYSE:NRP opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $40.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.