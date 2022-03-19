Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NYSE:NRP opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

