Needham & Company LLC Cuts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

