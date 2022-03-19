Needham & Company LLC Lowers Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $31.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Veracyte to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.33.

VCYT stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.96. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

