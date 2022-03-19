Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $212.39 million, a P/E ratio of 202.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,886 shares of company stock worth $45,216. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CECO Environmental by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

