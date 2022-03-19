Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Up 13.4%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 407,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,688,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

