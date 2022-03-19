NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $31.16 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

