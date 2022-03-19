Network International’s (NETW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on the stock.

NETW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 505 ($6.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 483 ($6.28).

NETW opened at GBX 249.90 ($3.25) on Tuesday. Network International has a one year low of GBX 152.90 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 459.90 ($5.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 295.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 30.70.

In other Network International news, insider Diane Radley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($41,742.52).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

