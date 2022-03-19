New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,347,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after purchasing an additional 516,800 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,240,863. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

