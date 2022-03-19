New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after acquiring an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $30,433,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 451.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 772,390 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.