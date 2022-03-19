New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKI opened at $182.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.29 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

