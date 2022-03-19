New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $120.77 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.