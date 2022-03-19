Newfound Research LLC Buys 234 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $44.45 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

