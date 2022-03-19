Newfound Research LLC Cuts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Newfound Research LLC lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pool by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $487.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.60 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

