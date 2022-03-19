Newfound Research LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.22 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,436 shares of company stock worth $5,969,295. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.