NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of NextGen Healthcare worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,167,000 after acquiring an additional 112,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 245,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $1,446,045 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,987.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXGN. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

