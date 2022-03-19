NFTX Hashmasks Index Market Cap Hits $308,887.13 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for about $1,606.42 or 0.03834936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $308,887.13 and approximately $490.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 192 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

