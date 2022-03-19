Nicholle Renee Taylor Sells 2,000 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARTNA opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $452.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 32.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Artesian Resources (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.