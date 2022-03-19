NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.79.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $131.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 16,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 27,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.