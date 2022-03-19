NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $173.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $199.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.79.

NYSE NKE opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

