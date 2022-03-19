Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

