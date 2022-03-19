Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.76.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Noah has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

