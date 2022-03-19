Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.76.
NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Shares of NOAH stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Noah has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12.
About Noah (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
