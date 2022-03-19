Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $51.50 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.01, but opened at $25.73. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Noah shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 7,797 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 175.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

