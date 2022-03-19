Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.59) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.14) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.71) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.14) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.14) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.77) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.08 ($6.68).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.19) and a one year high of €5.95 ($6.54).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

