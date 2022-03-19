Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOMD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. 678,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.65. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 719,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

