Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.23

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 604,899 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.10. The stock has a market cap of £7.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

