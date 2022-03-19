Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51,403 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $51,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $139.12 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day moving average of $151.36.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

