Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 233,047 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 351.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 299,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,047 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $30,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.