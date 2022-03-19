Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NetEase were worth $27,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after purchasing an additional 887,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,740 shares during the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,328,000 after purchasing an additional 583,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $120.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.