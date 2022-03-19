Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,009,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $56,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,085,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,817,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after acquiring an additional 607,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,742,000 after acquiring an additional 420,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.