Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 895,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $211,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,636,000 after buying an additional 358,906 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $74,249,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,932,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,900,000 after buying an additional 272,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

