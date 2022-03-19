Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,304,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NIO were worth $42,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIO by 26.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in NIO by 26.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

