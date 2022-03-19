Nordea Investment Management AB Has $150.63 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,828,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 115,816 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $150,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOS opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.