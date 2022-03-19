Nordea Investment Management AB Has $189.61 Million Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,058,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $189,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.