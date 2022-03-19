Nordea Investment Management AB Has $46.26 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $46,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Align Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Align Technology by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $442.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.86. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.62 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.