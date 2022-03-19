Nordea Investment Management AB Has $522.07 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $522,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $159.44.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

