Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,337,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,012 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $37,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,250,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 94,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,156. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

