Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,869 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cummins were worth $167,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

CMI stock opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.46 and its 200 day moving average is $224.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

