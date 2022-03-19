Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

NAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 144,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 320,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAT opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

