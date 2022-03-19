North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,932.00

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,932 ($38.13) and last traded at GBX 4,000 ($52.02), with a volume of 4622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,840 ($49.93).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,224.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,612.70. The stock has a market cap of £521.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

