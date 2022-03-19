Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,376 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 610,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NOG stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.37%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

