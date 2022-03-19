Northland Securities Cuts Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target to $6.00

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of SFT opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 138.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 390,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 427.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 472,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

