Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $793,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $238.92 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.