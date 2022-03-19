NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Cormark

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NWH.UN. CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$14.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.46. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$14.42.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

