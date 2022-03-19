Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Director John W. Palmour Buys 5,000 Shares

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) Director John W. Palmour bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $16,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NOVN stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.04. Novan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novan, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Novan by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

