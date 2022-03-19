Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of NUAN stock remained flat at $$55.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Nuance Communications ( NASDAQ:NUAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,140,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Nuance Communications by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 384,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,258,000 after buying an additional 209,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd grew its position in Nuance Communications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 246,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications (Get Rating)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

