Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Nucor also updated its Q1 guidance to $7.20-7.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.08.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.29. Nucor has a 1 year low of $66.92 and a 1 year high of $140.78.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 701,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,131,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

