OBIC Co.,Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

OBIIF stock opened at $144.03 on Thursday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $144.03 and a fifty-two week high of $191.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.97.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

