Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £143.28 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Daintith bought 12 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,194 ($15.53) per share, for a total transaction of £143.28 ($186.32).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,189 ($15.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. Ocado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,060.50 ($13.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,255 ($29.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,356.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,619.75.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.71) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.11) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($25.88) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,550 ($20.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,413.64 ($31.39).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

