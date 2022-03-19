Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.16. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$14.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)
